The problem with these presidential debates? They’re not debates

Re “Our vacuous presidential debates”: The questions Stephen Kinzer suggests, in his piece in last Sunday’s Ideas section, would surely result in debate among candidates if that were the structure of these events. Why do we call these events debates? A debate occurs when a person or people on one side or the other of a specific issue state the reasons for their position as convincingly as possible and attempt to rebut the other’s position. One issue, two sides. Judges or listeners then decide who put forth the more convincing argument.

What we have on television are forums where moderators attempt to get position information on a variety of issues from, and keep a modicum of order with, 10 or 12 candidates, while each candidate’s purpose is to promote himself or herself. It is time to find a new name for these events — or a new format.