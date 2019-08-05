Give Williamson credit

As pointed out in Friday’s Globe (“Democrats concerned that attacks went too far,” Page A1, Aug. 2), the only people happy about the charade presented by the Democratic Party last Tuesday and Wednesday nights are the Republicans. It is painfully obvious that, as prompted by the talking heads on TV who spoke incessantly beforehand about who might successfully “land a punch” on his or her opponents, and thus qualify to oppose Trump when debating him, that is exactly what characterized the whole debacle.

That is, except for Marianne Williamson, the only participant who focused on the needs of the country, not the least of which being that of defeating the catastrophe that now occupies the White House.