Trump’s rhetoric stokes the danger in our midst

Making this about “mental illness” just clouds the issue and does a great disservice to those who are actually suffering from major mental illnesses. Pretending that the shooters did what they did because they are mentally ill gives many of us the illusion of safety. We convince ourselves that they are not like the rest of us.

Following the most recent spate of mass shootings, in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso; and Gilroy, Calif., we hear once more the same tired response. We are told that each of the shooters is just a crazy person with a gun. We say, colloquially, “You have to be crazy to do something like that.” That’s not the same thing as having a mental illness.

This is not a mental health crisis — it is a public health crisis, due to endemic hate and bigotry and easy access to semiautomatic weapons. These shootings did not occur because the shooters were “mentally ill.” Rather, the shooters largely have been white supremacists who spout the same hateful, racist, xenophobic, and bigoted statements that we hear almost daily from President Trump.

Trump calls the shooters “cowards,” and although this is true, the real cowardice is failing to confront the National Rifle Association and allowing the NRA to tell us what the national policy regarding weapons should be.

Robert J. Simmons

Leominster

The writer is a clinical and forensic psychologist.

Connect the dots already — Trump’s rhetoric is dangerous

Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” who are “bringing crime” and “bringing drugs” to America. Trump blamed “many sides” and “both sides” for the violence and death perpetrated by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. People from Haiti “all have AIDS,” he has said, and immigrants from Nigeria would never “go back to their huts” once they saw America. He referred to Haiti and African countries with an expletive, and suggested that several black and brown congresswomen should “go back” to their countries, whose governments are a “complete and total catastrophe.”

More than 20 innocent people are slaughtered and many more injured in El Paso, which Trump has labeled the southern border’s epicenter for immigrant violence and danger. The alleged shooter has been linked to a manifesto, published minutes before the attack, filled with white nationalist and racist hatred toward immigrants and Hispanics. It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots. Shame on Trump and the systems of oppression that spawned him. Shame on elected officials who pander to Trump and kowtow to the National Rifle Association while innocents die. Shame on Americans who do not decry Trump’s hateful speech and actions. And shame on us all if this man is not voted out of office in 2020.

Fran Schofield

Brewster

‘My daughter served her country — now I fear for her’

On Sunday, as I watched my daughter walk away to her flight at Logan Airport, I was struck by several thoughts that made me sad, frightened, and angry. She is a beautiful Latina who first came through the gates at Logan 39 years ago, as a toddler, arriving from her native El Salvador. I adopted her at the height of the war in that troubled nation. She left behind the violence that oppressed her country, joined our family, and became an American citizen. Following college, she served her country in the US Navy for four years, proud to express her gratitude for the opportunity to do so in a place that afforded her peace and security.

But now I am struck by a terrible irony in her situation, and by my awareness of it as her mother. In the current race war raging here, fueled by the hateful rhetoric of the president, my daughter, as a Hispanic woman, is a clear target for those angry white men who see her and others like her as part of an “invasion.”

Years ago, I was so grateful to be able to bring her to safety, and to bless my family with all that she has meant to us. Now I worry that she is no longer safe in the country she has served. This is us now, and I fear for her. And I fear for our country.

Nancy O’Malley

Winthrop

Evil among us does not define us

Your Monday front-page headline “This is what we’ve become” saddened me, at first, because I thought it reflected the truth. But then, after reading several accounts of what happened in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, I realized that Nestor Ramos and the Globe are so focused on the evil that they are unable to see the courage and self-sacrifice that were demonstrated in countless ways in both cities: first responders rushing in to stop the carnage with little regard for their own safety, parents throwing themselves on top of their children to protect them, people lining up almost immediately to donate blood for the victims, citizens across the country sending money and condolences.

In every incident of mass murder, we have seen the same thing. It certainly was evident here in Boston in 2013. We have not become the evil crackpots who have inflicted horror on schools, churches, shopping centers, and festivals. Despite how often those awful people have surfaced, they are still only a tiny fraction of our population. The vast majority of us are, what we have always been, a nation of brave, caring, and public-spirited people.

What we are witnessing is something that has always been occurring: spiritual warfare of good vs. evil. The good is winning and, with our continued vigilance, it always will.

Robert MacDougall

Andover

The ‘thoughts and prayers’ defense

When I go out, I bring a therapist and a priest. The NRA and the Republicans tell me that’s the best protection in a mass shooting.

David Valade

Melrose