Alan Dershowitz wants his ’97 op-ed seen in context

It grew out of a case in which a college freshman had a relationship with a high school senior two years his junior. Her parents disapproved and called the police. His girlfriend refused to testify against him and was threatened with contempt. He asked for my advice, and I told him that I thought a constitutional argument could be made based on the age of consent for choosing whether to have an abortion or a baby. Proponents of women’s rights were appropriately pushing for a reduction in the age of consent for abortion. I suggested that if the right to choose is constitutionally based on procreative freedom, then it might follow, as a matter of constitutional law, that a female old enough to have the freedom to choose abortion should be deemed old enough to decide whether to have sex. The lawyer used my argument, and the case ultimately was resolved in his client’s favor.

In his article about an op-ed I wrote 22 years ago regarding lowering the age of consent, Martin Finucane quotes critics who say my ideas are “off the deep end” ( “Alan Dershowitz defends op-ed suggesting that age of consent for sex should be lowered,” BostonGlobe.com, July 30). Finucane never asked me to respond. Had he called me, I would have explained the background and context of my op-ed.

Advertisement

This case led me to think in general terms about the age of consent, which varies from state to state. States in which 18 is the age of consent accord prosecutors enormous discretion to selectively prosecute young men based on race and economic status. A high percentage of teenagers engage in sex before the formal age of consent. Many prosecuted cases involve minority men. Some states have enacted “Romeo and Juliet” statutes, which decriminalize sex below the age of consent when the older person is close in age to the younger one. That is the right approach as a matter of policy. But as a matter of constitutional law, it would be difficult to justify a statute that gave a 17-year-old the right to choose to have sex, but denied her the right to have sex with a 30- or 40-year-old.

I wrote my op-ed as a provocative think piece, designed to stimulate debate. I have written more than 1,000 articles, many of them about controversial subjects such as torture warrants. Some people agree with my arguments while others disagree, but no one criticized me personally or challenged my motives until now.

Advertisement

So let’s continue to debate these issues on the merits. Let’s stop the ad hominem attacks. And let’s stop trying to manufacture false motives for why I wrote that and other articles. Instead, let’s focus on what the best approach is for women, men, and the rule of law.

Alan Dershowitz

Martha’s Vineyard