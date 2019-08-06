Heed Justice Stevens’ call: Repeal Second Amendment

El Paso, Dayton — two mass shootings in 24 hours in the so-called greatest country on earth. Uh-huh.

John Paul Stevens, the longtime Supreme Court justice who died last month, at 99, had the only realistic answer: Repeal the Second Amendment.

That will not mean no guns. If you can demonstrate a legitimate need or reason, you’d still be able to own a gun, but as a privilege subject to rules.