Baker should not have been out of the loop on RMV lapses

Regarding the inefficiencies at the Registry of Motor Vehicles regarding alerts on law-breaking drivers, the comment by Governor Baker was, if not disingenuous, then certainly disappointing (“Registry lapses were surprise, Baker says,” Page A1, Aug. 1). Stating that he was unaware of the backlog puts part of the blame squarely on him and his staff. It would seem to me that the governor should be holding a regular meeting with department heads and that this particular matter should have been called to his attention a few years ago. In a situation such as this, not knowing is inexcusable, and Baker should be held accountable.

Paul Mendelson