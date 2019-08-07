The gun control battle is not over

It has been just a couple days since the devastating murders in El Paso and Dayton, and there goes Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby ( “No, expanded background checks wouldn’t prevent mass shootings,” Aug. 7) arguing about the futility of legislation that can prevent future such atrocities.

The Dayton gunman’s rifle, according to police reports, fired bullets into the bodies of more than 20 innocent victims, nine of them fatally, within a span of a mere 30 seconds. Can anyone in their right mind justify public ownership of an instrument like that?

Advertisement

The time to control sale of such lethal weapons is now. Assault rifles are not toys for big boys. They are designed for a single purpose: killing human beings by shattering their bodies. They need to be kept in the same place as machine guns, howitzers, and nuclear bombs: out of reach of the general public. Perhaps this is where we can begin proving that sensible laws are capable of preventing these deplorable killings.

Mark Hopkins

Concord

We can’t declare gun control pointless

Whether background checks deter mass murder is debatable, and those debates go on, but at least Jeff Jacoby cites evidence to support his claim that it does not.

However, his claim that no gun control measures can make a difference simply does not follow. Certainly the removal from the market of semiautomatic weapons and ammunition clips of more than four rounds could make a difference. I believe that it would, and there is evidence to support that belief. But I don’t conclusively know one way or the other. And neither does Jacoby.

Rick Schrenker

North Reading

Not so hard to think outside the box

Jeff Jacoby’s conclusion, “If there were ‘common sense’ gun regulation that could unfailingly foil mass shootings, we would have adopted it long ago,” indicates that he should get out more — perhaps to Japan, Greece, Canada, Spain, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, or Britain.

Advertisement

Emilie DiMento

Winthrop