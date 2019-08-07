A tug here, a shove there — Trump and the Fed

Whatever you do, don’t call Trump a populist

In “Trump’s crazy tariffs have outfoxed the Fed” (Opinion, Aug. 7), Niall Ferguson explains how the Trump administration has managed to manipulate the Federal Reserve and its interest rate decisions. Ferguson attributes this trick to President Donald Trump, who never has shown much acumen about the workings of the Fed. Instead, I would claim that loyal Cabinet members Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross most likely have hatched this scheme for Trump to articulate.

Ferguson also uses the phrase “populists in power,” a gross mischaracterization of the Trump government. During the 2016 campaign, Trump walked and talked like a populist to con gullible voters, but the first 928 days, and counting, of his presidency have shown mostly actions in favor of megacorporations, oligopoly, and kleptocracy.