Community health centers offer a model of how to fix ailing US system

Cheers to Dr. Michael Apkon (“What level of disparity in health care are we willing to tolerate?” Opinion, Aug. 1) It’s time for Americans to demand action to fix our broken health care system. But we need not look to other countries for a better way. We already have a model solution.

The nation’s community health centers were launched in Boston in 1965. Community residents joined with two physician-activists from Tufts Medical School to increase health care accessibility for a medically underserved neighborhood. That demonstration was so successful that the late US Senator Edward M. Kennedy secured federal support to replicate community health centers across the country and later, in 1975, helped make them a permanent federally funded program under the US Department of Health and Human Services.