For nearby community, Woodstock wasn’t stardust or golden — it was a state of emergency

Your paean to peace and love at Woodstock (“Director of new Woodstock documentary returns to a moment of genuine peace and love,” Sunday Arts, Aug. 4) didn’t fully capture the muddle created by this upstate “miracle.”

My husband Joe Garlick was the mayor of Monticello, N.Y., near Bethel, and for us it was three days of no sleep, no peace, and very little music. Three days of Vietnam-like helicopter landings at the emergency hospital we had set up at the local high school to treat the sick and injured — kids who had overdosed on hard drugs and bad acid, kids who had cut the bottom of their shoeless feet on tin cans.