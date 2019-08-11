We’re all in this (awful traffic jam) together

You can say that distracted drivers have a hand in our traffic woes

Recent stories about traffic in Massachusetts have me scratching my head, with all these ideas for relieving the congestion centered around blaming ride-sharing vehicles, outdated infrastructure, and various other factors (“Baker pitches solutions for easing traffic,” Page A1, Aug. 9). Nobody is talking about cellphone use and distracted driving, which has a huge impact on traffic and should be added into the mix of solutions.

I drive from Dedham into the Seaport District of Boston daily. I’m that nerd who has the “Do Not Disturb While Driving” setting on so that if people text me, they receive a notification that I’m unable to look at my phone. Being freed from this root of evil (a.k.a. my iPhone) allows me to observe the drivers around me, who are on their phones, checking Facebook or answering a text or e-mail, and not paying attention or even driving the minimum speed limit.