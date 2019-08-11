Ethiopia shows us the way on climate action

Re “The big number: 353,633,660” by Aimee Ortiz (Ideas, Aug. 4): “Reforestation” — what a refreshing word to hear. It is wonderful to see Ethiopia’s citizens working together to plant more than 350 million trees as a part of their government’s “Green Legacy” campaign. I am impressed by all the driven individuals who went out last month and got to work so that the rest of the world can breathe easier.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, many politicians dwell in arrogance, thinking human quarrels come before this planet. It is past time for America to make a decision: Inspire the world as a sustainable country, or let global warming trot over future generations.