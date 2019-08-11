This is a battle for the soul of our country

As the country mourns yet another horrific racially motivated attack, I hope we are brave enough to recognize the truth: This is bigger than El Paso, and bigger than Donald Trump. It is a symptom of the deeply entrenched racism that exists in this country. And we must all join together to eradicate this disease.

I know teachers who haven’t discussed current events in two years because conservative parents accuse them of “indoctrinating” their children. I know friends who have been told to “go back where they came from.” And I know, as the white daughter of a Mexican citizen, that no one has ever said this to me.