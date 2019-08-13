In order to form a more perfect Common

I would make Boston Common more adult-friendly, with weekend beer gardens, fiddle contests, and games such as cornhole and giant Jenga. I would build a shed with inexpensive folding-chair rentals. Summer nights would feature free outdoor movies.

Re “How would you spend $28m to spruce up the Common?” (Business, Aug. 9): First, I would install LED-lighted swings. Then I would hire an events coordinator.

The Common would be uncommon and would welcome various ages as an outdoor destination. Boston is crowded and expensive. The Common would be the answer to those ills.

I would engage the public with free sketching classes, and would invite groups that need an audience, such as Toastmasters, to meet there. It would be a Boston on stage. Spoken-word poetry, a nod to Boston’s literary heritage, would flourish there. Would-be actors and presenters, young and old, could feel the power of free speech and self expression.

Advertisement

Boston Common is already great. But it’s more than a cut-through to wherever you are going. It’s a destination in and of itself.

Carol Szymanski

Wethersfield, Conn.

A world-class city needs to extend a world-class welcome

I know that there are many things the city can do — and needs to do — with the $28 million it has to improve Boston Common, but I urge it to pay attention to the visitors center, which seems a woefully inadequate introduction to Boston. We’re a world-class city, and we owe it to the millions of visitors who come here every year to deliver world-class service in a world-class environment.

Stephen Wallace

Brookline