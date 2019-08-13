Sportwriter swings away in the old-timers’ game
The ‘good old days,’ with a few notable exceptions
I’m in Dan Shaughnessy’s age group, so I can totally relate to everything he said about clock radios, Olivetti typewriters (I had an IBM Selectric for years), “Casablanca” references, phoning rather than texting, and trying to keep up with the new catch phrases (“Keeping up with the times a challenge,” Sports, Aug. 11). And I too wish more pitchers could throw complete games like they did when he and I were kids.
But there are a few things I don’t miss about the so-called good old days. Shaughnessy and I grew up in an era when few, if any, women were allowed to be reporters (or sportswriters), and when the Red Sox had not yet hired their first black player. In the midst of our nostalgia for how things used to be, let’s also remember that in some ways, the modern world has brought some much-needed improvements.
Donna L. Halper
Quincy
The writer, a media historian and former broadcaster, is an associate professor of communication and media studies at Lesley University.
By not grasping every novelty, we keep our grip on the past
Thanks to veteran sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy for a thoughtful reflection on the flow of time and the incessant changes that permeate the world of professional athletics and just about everything else. Society is perfused by a surfeit of evolving technologies and a sense of impermanence. Having an appreciation for history is a good thing, as is holding on to an outdated but functional communication device and simply not grasping every novelty that emerges from the heaving technical and informational cornucopia.
Sometime it’s healthy to go slow. Ubi sunt.
Joe Martin
Seattle