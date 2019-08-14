Bush-era cut to workplace injury rules swung door open to opioid crisis

Renée Loth is quite right when she points out the lurking perils and hidden (or not-so-hidden) costs of deregulation, to businesses and the public (“Regulation reconsidered,” Opinion, Aug. 2). She cites, for example, how the limited roles of the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration enabled pharmaceutical companies to underplay the risks of opioid addiction, fueling the current epidemic.

Another deregulatory act 18 years ago also contributed to the opioid crisis, although perhaps less obviously. That’s when the Republican Congress and President George W. Bush wiped out an Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation, put in place in the last days of the Clinton administration, that was designed to reduce workplace-related musculoskeletal injuries, such as back injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and tendinitis.