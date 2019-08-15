Bring on a revamp of old Boston Edison site, housing included

Re “Boston needs more housing, and less NIMBY kvetching” (Editorial, Aug. 14): I live on East First Street, about a block from the old Boston Edison plant. The current plant is a blight on the neighborhood and needs to be redeveloped. The location and physical characteristics of the site enable the development of a unique and attractive place for the neighborhood and city to enjoy. Achieving this vision, fully utilizing the inherent qualities of the location, requires mixed uses and substantial public spaces. The inclusion of housing is vital to its success.

E. Owen Donnelly