Splitting mental health from the rest of care is a costly policy mistake

James W. Hunt Jr.’s Aug. 9 letter (“Community health centers offer a model of how to fix ailing US system” ) is important, but it leaves out a major aspect of health care that is costing the taxpayer and government needless dollars. The history of separating mental health from the rest of health care (known as a carve-out) is responsible for the lack of integration of mind and body into a coherent approach to the health and illness of the population.

About 50 percent of Americans will have a mental health problem during their lifetime, and by some estimates, half of primary care visits are related to mental health or substance use disorders.