Protective steps, while important, are not same as slowing global warming

The expensive task of protecting our coastal areas, described by Anthony Flint in “Climate commandos” (Ideas, Aug. 11), is, regrettably, necessary. The measures he discusses do nothing, however, toward “beating back global warming,” in the words of the article’s subhead. Climate change will proceed at the same pace whether we save our shoreline or not. Slowing global warming requires carbon reductions, not sea barriers.

The projects Flint describes are the pounds of cure we must pay as a result of our failure to accept an ounce of prevention decades ago. Because of that failure, what is needed today are now pounds of prevention that will forestall tons of damage in the future.