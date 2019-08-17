The doctor will hear you now

One hopes we are way past the era when physicians felt their training and knowledge superseded a patient’s experience in their own body. Any professional or tradesperson knows that what you learn in school is necessary, but it is what you learn in the field that is most invaluable in order to be successful when treating a human being, or fixing a leaky pipe. Most patients can relay what they feel and know about their bodies, an advantage pipes don’t have. It is physicians’ responsibility to listen and respect what they hear, incorporating it into their treatment plan.

Bravo to Dr. Abraar Karan for his grasp of the issues and his assertions expressed in “The clinical value in listening” (Ideas, Aug. 11). As someone who has worked with the chronically and terminally ill, has helped to train medical students, and has been a patient myself with countless ailments, both major and minor, I could not agree more with his statement, “The reality is that patients often know their diseases better than their doctors do — at least at a visceral level.”

Karan is the kind of physician I always choose: one who understands that I can be, and need to be, a partner in my own care and health.

Kim Friedman Landau

Roslindale

The writer is a retired medical social worker.

Listening to patients takes time — our current system conspires against this

Dr. Abraar Karan is absolutely right about the clinical value in listening. As a physician who practiced for 50 years, this is very clear to me. I learned a lot from listening to my patients. And I would like to think that, as I have accumulated conditions that require the services of other physicians, that they have learned a lot from listening to me. I started in rural family practice and ultimately wound up in hospice and palliative care.

However, other challenges await the resident physician, if he or she goes into any kind of clinical practice. Listening to patients takes time, and our current system conspires against this in many ways. If you go into private practice, as I did, you may have control over your time, and you may refuse to schedule short appointments. The financial hit may well be worth it. But if your practice grows, and the word gets out about how you are treating people, more patients will also want time from you and your partners.

If you are employed, whether by a small or large company, on the other hand, you will not have this control over your time. The management will keep track of your schedule: How many patients can you see, in how much time? They’ll have standards for your “productivity.”

There are possible fixes to these problems. However, I think that they will require significant changes to our current system.

Maybe universal single-payer health care makes sense after all.

Dr. Eric Lessinger

Gloucester

When doctors get a taste of their own medicine

There is another way to frame the issue Dr. Abraar Karan poses to fellow physicians:

“Doctor, you will get a disease, and you will hope that someone listens to you. Your medical degree does not get you a pass on getting an illness — it is a matter of when and how, not whether. You will be a patient, be it with a retinal detachment, a sore back, a kidney stone, or a goiter. You will have surgery, and you will have the pleasure of visiting the ER. You will learn to give control of your body to others and to trust in their guidance. You will then appreciate kindness and attentiveness, compulsiveness and good communication. You may as well live the golden rule now, and appreciate what your patient is telling you when you are young and healthy, because what goes around comes around.”

Dr. Jeffrey L. Kaufman

Longmeadow

The writer is a retired vascular surgeon and wound care specialist.