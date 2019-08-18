We have to be caretakers of this planet’s inhabitants

The proposed weakening of the Endangered Species Act is yet another example of the arrogance and willful ignorance shown by the Trump administration in failing to understand or acknowledge our place on this planet and our responsibility to care for all its inhabitants (“Rules that help save species weakened,” Page A1, Aug. 13).

As one of myriad species residing temporarily in this space in the universe, we are the only one that has succeeded in fouling it for the others. We are surely the only one capable of reversing some of this damage and, hopefully, staving off a looming environmental catastrophe. When will we ever learn?