A push for all-points advocacy to end hunger among college students

I greatly appreciate the BostonGlobe.com article on food insecurity, “Cash-strapped students are skipping meals at colleges” (Aug. 9), which notes the severity of this issue. You cite statistics suggesting that this rampant problem reaches nearly half of students nationwide.

As part of Challah for Hunger’s national advocacy campaign, the Campus Hunger Project, I am an advocate, pushing for a plan at Clark University to provide food-insecure students with five meals a week. However, I have seen that this issue is widespread. More than half of students nationwide get some sort of support, and even that is not always enough.