Students’ and families’ voices are key to revamping Providence schools

As a mom, and a state legislator, I am cautiously optimistic about the opportunity presented by the impending state takeover of Providence schools. However, it is key for the success of our schools and our communities that students be at the center of any process. Students and families must have seats at every decision-making table.

The process is absolutely critical. As we involve more people in our schools, and prioritize our students, the increased information to the community and participation in school governance will support more successful schools.

From listening to students, other families, teachers, and administrators, I know we should also prioritize providing cultural competence and anti-racism training and support for teachers and staff in all our schools; hiring more counselors to support our students; instituting a team-teaching or teachers’ aide model in our classrooms; and ensuring universal access to high-quality, multicultural curriculum.