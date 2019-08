Renée Loth’s column “Summer sensations” (Opinion, Aug. 16) was a refreshing and delightful picture of the world before us now — a reminder to take the time to look at, listen to, and smell the beauty around us, this amazing gift from nature, “sheer liberation” from the turmoil in our world. Please print more columns like this to give us all a respite from today’s news.

Debbie Swenson