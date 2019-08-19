Kids’ ills underscore the dangerous folly of marketing pot edibles

Re “Pot edibles ending up in kids’ hands” (Page One, Aug. 17): I have been smoking pot since the 1960s. Now, as a retired person, I’m glad to see the legal status of marijuana is finally being made appropriate to its risks.

But once again, commercialism has trumped common sense, with the proliferation of foods infused with cannabis.

If there’s money to be made, which certainly there is, then some people are going to go all out to make a profit regardless of the ethical considerations.