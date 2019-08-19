Plan to build over Pike looks like a tall order

As Boston continues to grow and increase work locations, transportation infrastructure and housing availability lag behind. What Boston really needs is more moderate- and low-income housing. This is not as exciting, and usually not as lucrative, as it is to construct office buildings, hotels, and high-end residences, but it is more necessary.

I was excited to read of the approval of the project to build over the Mass. Pike at Back Bay ( “Aiming high over the Pike,” Page One, Aug. 17). It is certainly a desolate and underused area. But the addition of 600,000 square feet of office and hotel space raises obvious questions: How will the employees and guests get to work? Where will the employees live?

What are government officials doing to address this? Perhaps, instead of offering tax breaks to businesses to relocate here, they should be offering significant abatements to companies that build much-needed housing and do more to ensure that the profits from constructing office buildings, hotels, and similar facilities help fund vital improvements to transit and housing stock. Boston’s success should not be its undoing.

Ed Mann

Framingham

Are we tempting fate by building over the Pike?

Bridges everywhere are crumbling and rusting and need constant maintenance. So how can massive buildings built on decks that are basically bridges be expected to survive on foundations that are exposed to salt spray, moisture, and exhaust fumes? So far, so good, with a supermarket and hotel in Newton from the 1960s and buildings near Copley Square. Will two more towers be the final straw?

Carolyn Bishop

Belmont

First, solve how we’ll get there

Another article about more building in Boston, and still no strategy for solving the public transportation issues that already exist and the current commuter congestion. Please, no more building without a comprehensive plan for travel to and from Boston.

June Cassidy

Westwood