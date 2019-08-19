Letters
This is no longer the Israel his parents held up as example
Re “After Trump tweets, Israel bars congresswomen” (Page A4, Aug. 16): As a child I was taught by my Jewish parents that Israel was a democratic oasis in the Middle East. As a Jew I was taught the importance of treating others justly.
Six decades later, what has Israel become?
Governmental policies subjugate and abuse the Palestinian people, and to gain entrance to Israel one needs to declare unquestioning loyalty to the state.
On top of that, two aspiring dictators (Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu) are working in tandem to meet their own self-centered political ends.
If my parents were alive today, they too would be ashamed of what Israel has become.
Mark Golden
Newton