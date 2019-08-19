This is no longer the Israel his parents held up as example

Re “After Trump tweets, Israel bars congresswomen” (Page A4, Aug. 16): As a child I was taught by my Jewish parents that Israel was a democratic oasis in the Middle East. As a Jew I was taught the importance of treating others justly.

Six decades later, what has Israel become?

Governmental policies subjugate and abuse the Palestinian people, and to gain entrance to Israel one needs to declare unquestioning loyalty to the state.