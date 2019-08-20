Cities, towns need to make way for drug treatment programs

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is correct when he says that other cities and towns must step up in providing access to drug treatment (“City’s drug problem is bigger than Boston,” Page One, Aug. 17). The current opioid crisis is not confined to the city’s limits. But siting such programs in many communities is extremely difficult, because of opposition by abutters based on irrational fear of people in recovery.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, the Fair Housing Amendments Act, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act all prohibit discrimination against people in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction and not currently using illegal drugs. Those federal laws apply to public services furnished by government and public accommodations provided by private entities. That means that cities and towns must make a “reasonable accommodation” under their local land-use laws to enable people in recovery to live and have access to treatment in their community.