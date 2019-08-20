Moulton deserves our cheers, not jeers

I am writing to express my dismay about Adrian Walker’s column about Seth Moulton (“The lost summer,” Metro, Aug. 19). While I too have been puzzled by Moulton’s admittedly anemic presidential bid, I found Walker’s tone extremely mean.

I respect Moulton’s right to run for president, and I applaud his bold attempt to modernize Congress by changing the leadership in the House. As a matter of fact, as we have watched the Democratic-controlled House sit on its hands since the release of the Mueller report, Moulton’s position on Nancy Pelosi’s leadership has been vindicated. Failing to act to check this corrupt president is unforgivable, and I believe that Moulton was prescient in realizing that the old guard would not be bold or nimble enough to respond to today’s rapid-fire challenges.