Moulton deserves our cheers, not jeers
I am writing to express my dismay about Adrian Walker’s column about Seth Moulton (“The lost summer,” Metro, Aug. 19). While I too have been puzzled by Moulton’s admittedly anemic presidential bid, I found Walker’s tone extremely mean.
I respect Moulton’s right to run for president, and I applaud his bold attempt to modernize Congress by changing the leadership in the House. As a matter of fact, as we have watched the Democratic-controlled House sit on its hands since the release of the Mueller report, Moulton’s position on Nancy Pelosi’s leadership has been vindicated. Failing to act to check this corrupt president is unforgivable, and I believe that Moulton was prescient in realizing that the old guard would not be bold or nimble enough to respond to today’s rapid-fire challenges.
As a constituent of Moulton’s, I am proud to have him represent me in the House, and I am grateful to him for his service. He is on the right side of all of the issues I care about, and he is not afraid to rattle cages and defy expectations. He traveled the country tirelessly before the last midterm elections, recruiting like-minded candidates with success.
If he is able to use his current office as a steppingstone, more power to him. In the meantime, he is working hard to bring change to Congress, to raise issues of consequence in states that matter, and to boldly resist Trump at every turn. I thank him for that.
Mary Casey
Marblehead