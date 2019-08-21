Cost of security measures is another sign of domestic terrorists’ reach

The front-page article “Jewish groups eye grants for security” (Aug. 19) should have been titled “Domestic terrorists are winning.” When domestic terrorists murder Americans, people focus on the immediate human tragedy. But terrorism is a strategy used by small groups to amplify their power far beyond their numbers.

Matt Stout’s article shows one corner of the successes of domestic terrorists. The millions of dollars Jews are wasting nationwide to protect against anti-Semitic terrorists are merely a tangible measure of the fear that has been driven into the hearts of these Jews. And Jews are only one group affected by domestic terrorists.