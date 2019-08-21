Cost of security measures is another sign of domestic terrorists’ reach
The front-page article “Jewish groups eye grants for security” (Aug. 19) should have been titled “Domestic terrorists are winning.” When domestic terrorists murder Americans, people focus on the immediate human tragedy. But terrorism is a strategy used by small groups to amplify their power far beyond their numbers.
Matt Stout’s article shows one corner of the successes of domestic terrorists. The millions of dollars Jews are wasting nationwide to protect against anti-Semitic terrorists are merely a tangible measure of the fear that has been driven into the hearts of these Jews. And Jews are only one group affected by domestic terrorists.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, under President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security disbanded a group of intelligence analysts who focused on domestic terrorism. Trump uses the same code words and phrases that white nationalists and white separatists use, which encourages them. He rarely condemns them, and when he does, his words are so weak that hate groups take it as approval.
Hate is lighting fires across America. Even if you do not believe that Trump is fanning these flames, he is, at the least, guilty of fiddling while America burns.
Michael Biales
Acton