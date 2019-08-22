Markey’s Senate seat could become a musical chair

Congressman Kennedy should not be handed the Senate seat because of his last name, but he should not reflexively be burdened by his name either. I encourage him to run, and I would vote for him if he does. I support him not because of his ancestry, but rather because of his hard work on behalf of his constituents and his progressive leadership on issues that are important to me — health care, combating the opioid crisis, and engaging on the crisis at the borders, to name a few.

Re “It’s the people’s seat, Joe Kennedy” by Joan Vennochi (Opinion, Aug. 20): In my view, a Senate primary pitting Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III and incumbent Edward J. Markey is about giving the voters of Massachusetts a choice. I agree that indeed this is the people’s seat, and that the people will decide, at the polls, who they think would better serve them in the US Senate.

Equally important to me: Kennedy has a unique ability to elevate issues dynamically in the national arena in a way that I have not seen in Senator Markey. Kennedy’s passionate, progressive, and powerful voice is needed now in the Senate to counter the vitriol of majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Albert J. Oneto

Boston

Democrats’ battle should be with GOP, not each other

The one issue I have not seen in articles and commentary about Joseph P. Kennedy III’s possible challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey in 2020 is that it would divert resources from the presidential race as well as key Senate races in other states. The work of local activists, and donations from many Massachusetts residents, in support of taking back the Senate and presidency would be reduced at a critical time.

We must win back Democratic control in order to enact legislation to clean up the environment and to provide health care to all, to oppose racism, to welcome immigrants, to make sure we do not lose the right to vote, and more. We are faced with a serious crisis; our democracy might cease to exist if the Republicans maintain control.

Here is what I would say to Kennedy: You are a good person, and a progressive representative. This is not about you; it is about the survival of our nation. Consider the greater good, and please do not run for the Senate now.

Bill Dain

Newtonville

Many reasons Kennedy should stay put, with so much in play for 2020

Joe Kennedy should not challenge Ed Markey for the Senate seat this year. Markey has been a longtime supporter of, and articulate voice for, the kinds of liberal causes most Massachusetts voters approve of. But there are other good reasons Kennedy should stay in the House.

Right now the House of Representatives is the center of power for the Democratic Party in the federal government. Kennedy has a strong voice there and is an important link, at 38, between the leadership and the young insurgents. If the Senate remains in Republican hands after the 2020 election, Kennedy, if he defeated Markey, would be a very junior member, with little influence in a minority party.

It is also possible that if a Democrat is elected president next year, and it is not Elizabeth Warren, she could be in line for a Cabinet post. This is not inconceivable, since Warren has always appeared to be someone who would like to get things done rather than be just an oppositional voice. That would free up a Senate seat for which Kennedy and any number of other ambitious Democrats could run without causing undo turmoil within the party.

The Ayanna Pressley comparison doesn’t fit here because she challenged an incumbent for a House seat in a district whose voter composition had changed greatly over the years. A Senate seat is different because it is a statewide election.

Sam Kafrissen

Arlington