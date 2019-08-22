An open letter to Trump from an American Jewish voter
This is an open letter to the current occupant of the White House (“Trump sees ‘disloyalty’ in Democratic Jews,” Page A6, Aug. 21):
I am an American Jew. To put it plainer, I am an American citizen who happens to be Jewish. I do not pay Israeli taxes. I do not vote in Israeli elections. I do not serve in the Israeli military. I have nothing to do with Israel. That said, Israel’s existence and safety are things I care about. That’s why I hate you and your fellow Republicans, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I don’t think any of you cares at all about Israel’s existence or safety. If you did, you would pressure Israel on its human rights abuses and provocative settlement building, and force that nation we feed by the billions of dollars to pursue a two-state solution.
That’s why I vote for Democrats. You say that makes me disloyal. Who are you to say how I’m supposed to vote and what my vote means?
But let’s just say, for rhetorical fun, that I am disloyal to Israel. I would rather be disloyal to Israel than loyal to the National Rifle Association. I would rather be disloyal to Israel than loyal to big business. I would rather be disloyal to Israel than loyal to the oil companies. I would rather be disloyal to Israel than loyal to Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un. I would rather be disloyal to Israel than allow you to destroy this country one more day.
Jason M. Rubin
Malden