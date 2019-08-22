An open letter to Trump from an American Jewish voter

This is an open letter to the current occupant of the White House (“Trump sees ‘disloyalty’ in Democratic Jews,” Page A6, Aug. 21):

I am an American Jew. To put it plainer, I am an American citizen who happens to be Jewish. I do not pay Israeli taxes. I do not vote in Israeli elections. I do not serve in the Israeli military. I have nothing to do with Israel. That said, Israel’s existence and safety are things I care about. That’s why I hate you and your fellow Republicans, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I don’t think any of you cares at all about Israel’s existence or safety. If you did, you would pressure Israel on its human rights abuses and provocative settlement building, and force that nation we feed by the billions of dollars to pursue a two-state solution.