Bob Cousy and this president — er, rather, the president

As a kid, like every Boston Celtics fan, I thrilled to Bob Cousy’s ballhandling magic. But in his remarks after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom ( “Cousy chose his words very carefully,” Sports, Aug. 25), Cousy threw the ball away. All he needed to do was what Dan Shaughnessy reported he’s been doing over the past few years: Urge everyone, including this president, who inflames racial animosities for his own political desires, to read Ta-Nehisi Coates’s book “Between the World and Me.” I’m guessing that would have made Bill Russell, to whom Cousy has apologized for not being sensitive enough to the struggles around race that Russell faced while playing in Boston, much happier than calling Trump an “extraordinary” president.

Barry Brodsky

Swampscott

Celtic legend’s message seemed clear to this reader

Wow, talk about Jesuitical. Yes, the word “extraordinary,” can be parsed, but it was clear that Bob Cousy (who, according to Dan Shaughnessy’s column, watches Fox News at night) was praising, not parsing. For goodness’ sake, he also said that Donald Trump was well on his way to making America great again. Who doesn’t take that for a MAGA hat?

I know that Holy Cross forms a bond, and I have liked both Shaughnessy and Cousy, but this apologia was well wide of the mark. The Cooz did, in fact, let us down, big-time.

Larry Duberstein

Hancock, N.H.