A ‘game’ to remember Fenway by

Regarding Thursday’s “game” at Fenway, the completion of a rain-shortened extra-innings game vs. Kansas City on Aug. 7, the Red Sox did everything right (“A little taste of Fenway,” Page A1, Aug. 23). Knowing that we could be there for just four outs or four innings, or more, the park was filled with kids, kids, and more kids. General admission $5, kids in for free, $1 hot dogs, and kids running the bases after. What better way to get the next generation of fans for baseball and for Fenway?

Erika Tarlin