Given changes in state gaming landscape, group’s casino bid is well worth a look

The Globe’s Aug. 24 editorial mischaracterizes the Notos Group’s proposal for a gaming facility in Southeastern Massachusetts (“No dice on a ‘mini’ casino in Wareham”).

The state’s current casino gaming law allows the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to consider only a full-blown destination resort casino for Southeastern Massachusetts. However, the gaming landscape in New England has become more crowded since the law was passed eight years ago, and the evidence is that the region can no longer support another Las Vegas-style casino, such as Encore Boston or MGM Springfield.

Contrary to the Globe’s assertion that our proposal is intended “to please one developer,” we believe that the Gaming Commission should have the flexibility to consider any and all gaming proposals for the region, including a full resort casino. Our intention is to give the commission the ability to make the right decision for Southeastern Massachusetts, not limit them to what may have seemed like a good idea eight years ago.