Given changes in state gaming landscape, group’s casino bid is well worth a look
The Globe’s Aug. 24 editorial mischaracterizes the Notos Group’s proposal for a gaming facility in Southeastern Massachusetts (“No dice on a ‘mini’ casino in Wareham”).
The state’s current casino gaming law allows the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to consider only a full-blown destination resort casino for Southeastern Massachusetts. However, the gaming landscape in New England has become more crowded since the law was passed eight years ago, and the evidence is that the region can no longer support another Las Vegas-style casino, such as Encore Boston or MGM Springfield.
Contrary to the Globe’s assertion that our proposal is intended “to please one developer,” we believe that the Gaming Commission should have the flexibility to consider any and all gaming proposals for the region, including a full resort casino. Our intention is to give the commission the ability to make the right decision for Southeastern Massachusetts, not limit them to what may have seemed like a good idea eight years ago.
We believe that our proposal would achieve the goals envisioned by the legislation and outlined by the Globe. Our broad-based, multiuse project would generate $50 million in annual state revenue, more than $5 million in local revenue, at least 1,000 permanent jobs, and the revival of the state’s $116 million thoroughbred racing industry. None of those benefits will be generated, however, by a project that does not exist or is too large to be sustainable.
The commission reviewed and rejected the only full-scale casino application proposed for the region thus far. Restricting its ability to approve a smaller-scale project may well leave Southeastern Massachusetts without the economic development opportunities it was promised.
As we have said repeatedly, there may be a better idea for Southeastern Massachusetts, but restricting the commission from exploring all options and limiting its ability to choose what it considers the best project is an opportunity forever lost.
Thomas P. O’Connell
Founder
Notos Group LLC
Quincy