‘Manifesto’ is too lofty a term for the ravings of mass murderers
In “The conspiracist logic of massacre” (Opinion, Aug. 26), Russell Muirhead and Nancy L. Rosenblum write, of the suspect in the El Paso shooting, “The shootings and his manifesto were a call to arms.” Why do we insist on using the term “manifesto” to describe the declarations left behind by perpetrators of mass shootings? If I were aspiring to take innocent lives in a bloody blaze of glory, wouldn’t a “manifesto” be a wonderful way to leave a lasting reminder of the status I’ve achieved? Why do we bestow this glorified gift of misplaced greatness on a mass murderer?
The dictionary defines a manifesto as a public document of principles or intentions, especially of a political nature. While a mass murderer clearly has intentions, albeit evil, there is no reasonable, ethical principle on earth that can rationalize such an act.
Let us call these documents what they truly are: hate letters, letters of intent or distress, suicide notes, cries for help. Let us reserve the magnanimous term “manifesto” for the more lofty and noble document produced when this country finally has the courage to rationally declare that a civilized world can no longer tolerate this dysfunctional behavior and intends to actually do something meaningful about it. This would be an ethical principle worthy of such a manifesto.
Jennifer P. Mullon
Acton