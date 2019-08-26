‘Manifesto’ is too lofty a term for the ravings of mass murderers

In “The conspiracist logic of massacre” (Opinion, Aug. 26), Russell Muirhead and Nancy L. Rosenblum write, of the suspect in the El Paso shooting, “The shootings and his manifesto were a call to arms.” Why do we insist on using the term “manifesto” to describe the declarations left behind by perpetrators of mass shootings? If I were aspiring to take innocent lives in a bloody blaze of glory, wouldn’t a “manifesto” be a wonderful way to leave a lasting reminder of the status I’ve achieved? Why do we bestow this glorified gift of misplaced greatness on a mass murderer?

The dictionary defines a manifesto as a public document of principles or intentions, especially of a political nature. While a mass murderer clearly has intentions, albeit evil, there is no reasonable, ethical principle on earth that can rationalize such an act.