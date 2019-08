Your headline in the Aug. 21 edition of the SportsLog section, “Athletes who protested anthem sanctioned,” represents a distortion of actual events. The athletes involved, Race Imboden and Gwen Berry, have been quoted as directing their protest at “racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate.” Imagine if your headline had accurately read, “Athletes who protested injustice sanctioned.”

Andrei Joseph