The disturbing clarity of new immigration rule

As Yvonne Abraham writes (“Immoral rule is also stupid,” Metro, Aug. 18), the new rule on “public charge” encourages immigration officials to “reject applications from people seeking to enter the US lawfully, or remain here, if they are judged likely to” apply for programs they are entitled to, including “Medicaid, nutritional assistance, and some forms of housing assistance.” I am a pediatrician who sees firsthand the deeply harmful effects of anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies on children of immigrants, most of whom are US citizens. I worry about the health of children whose parents fear enrolling them in health insurance and about the health of communities with many uninsured, hence unimmunized families. But one effect of this new rule is salutary: it forever dispels the myth that anti-immigrant sentiment only aims to “uphold the rule of law.” This myth hurts children, who will question their identity and their place as citizens. The rule specifically targets immigrants within existing legal channels to obtain visas or green cards. It has no bearing on the undocumented, who are ineligible for the listed benefits anyway. The Trump administration has now clarified that the rule of law has never been the issue. The new “public charge” rule reveals its own wellspring: racist animus.

Dr. Julia Koehler