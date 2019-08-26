The Legislature must step up on the T

In May of this year, the MBTA released a report saying it would cost $10 billion to replace or repair outdated equipment. This is money we should have been spending gradually over time, but we didn’t, and now the consequences are catching up with us in the form of derailments and delays. That hurts our economy, increases traffic congestion, and wastes everyone’s time.

Responsibility for the current crisis lies primarily with the Legislature, which has failed to prioritize transportation. How should they raise the needed funds? The Fair Share Amendment, which would raise taxes on residents with yearly income over $1 million, is a broadly popular and necessary step in the right direction, but the earliest it could pass is 2022. We have a transportation crisis now.