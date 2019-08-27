It’s activists who feel the chill of Boston Calling verdict
In her Aug. 22 Opinion column “Democracy chilled by campaign against Boston Calling verdict,” Joan Vennochi brushes off a dire threat to democracy that has stifled the voices of community advocates who now feel that petitioning our government in the face of corporate malfeasance has been criminalized.
Many found it offensive that Vennochi would question whether community groups like ours and the city councilors of color who led the press conference would speak out if the defendants in the Boston Calling case were people of color.
Vennochi should have asked us exactly that question before questioning our motives.
As executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association, I am proud to stand with Boston city councilors who are committed to groups like mine that often ask the government to intervene when for-profit interests are threatening workers or the public good.
In an era marked by rising white supremacy and a war against working people, Vennochi and the Globe should believe and listen to community groups and leaders of color when we dare to speak out against cynical policies and prosecutions being waged by the appointees of Donald Trump.
Karen Chen
Boston