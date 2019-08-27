The ‘best,’ for now — that’s not enough to set policy on stoned drivers

The Boston Globe Editorial Board’s statement that the Drug Recognition Expert assessment is the “best tool we’ve got at the moment” is the same argument that has been used to justify its use for more than 25 years ( “ ‘Bud bars’ up the ante for driver law update,” Editorial, Aug. 20). The Globe itself recently reported, in a front-page story, on the exam’s inaccuracy and bias ( “Baker’s plan to catch stoned drivers faulted,” Aug. 10).

We all share a common interest in keeping the roads safe, but that doesn’t justify expanding the use of an exam that will lead to the conviction of innocent people.

Advertisement

The three old studies that support the exam don’t meet the basic scientific standards. In one of them, only people already arrested for operating under the influence were examined. Police declared all of them intoxicated, and the study’s authors claim that proves the exam is accurate.

But that is not how science works. These drivers were not randomly selected, and there was no control group.

Programs used by law enforcement should meet the same standards used in other fields, such as medicine and public health. We should invest resources in developing an accurate and scientifically proven impairment test that will be accepted in courts across the nation.

Matt Allen

Field director

American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts

Boston

The writer is a member of the Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence.