These world summits are Trump’s nadir

In his guest-like appearance at the just-concluded G7 conference in France, President Trump further abdicated the long-held leadership role of the United States on the world stage. Trump’s showing was part of a continuing pattern of his distrust of alliances and all-around aversion to the decades-old camaraderie established and nurtured by all previous US presidents and Western leaders.

Trump’s worldview and shortsighted policies have led to the removal of the United States from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal, and have relegated this country to a status of disinterested observer in international disputes such as Kashmir and Hong Kong.