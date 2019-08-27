We watch, helpless, as Amazon burns

As a child in school, I was taught to revere the Amazon: the lungs of our planet, the jewel of the world, where all manner of life thrived and societies that dated back thousands of years continued on. It was sacrosanct, a treasure to be treated with the utmost care and heartfelt reverence so that all humanity could benefit and so that the people who resided within could continue to live as they chose. Yet here I am, a decade and a half later, watching the most precious gift on our planet at risk of burning to dust, and what do we do? Nothing.

Yes, perhaps a few gestures of assistance from outside Brazil are being made, but why are we, as a global society, largely turning a blind eye to the origin of these fires? Why are we not outraged and flocking to the Amazon to save it and the people who live there? President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is more than happy to tell other countries not to “interfere with our sovereignty,” while he sits back and watches the ecosystem that keeps our world alive burn.