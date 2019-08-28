Bob Cousy received high honor from White House — and did so with honor

In his Aug. 27 letter “Celtic legend’s message seemed clear to this reader,” Larry Duberstein treated the great Bob Cousy like dirt, because the former Boston Celtic does not back Duberstein’s views about Donald Trump. He wanted Cousy to tell the president he doesn’t agree with him either, while receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Is Duberstein going to be awarded one of the highest civilian honors from this country? I certainly doubt it, but, then again, neither am I. But for Duberstein to tell the Cooz what to say is absurd. I guess because Cousy watches Fox News, he must be uninformed. Duberstein is gravely wrong about that. At the very least, he doesn’t seem to know the meaning of respect.