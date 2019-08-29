The Kennedy question: Will he, won’t he, should he?

Scot Lehigh’s column “Prince Joseph Kennedy wants what’s properly his” (Opinion, Aug. 28) was unfair to the man I know Joseph P. Kennedy III to be. When he initiated his first campaign for the House of Representatives, my husband and I invited him to our home to meet potential voters in our district. We found him to be unassuming, humble, and completely sincere. He was nervous about public speaking but passionate about government’s role in meeting the needs of people for housing and health care, decent jobs, and a fair deal in life. He cared deeply about the environment. He was intent on earning his own reputation and not trading on the Kennedy name. He was the opposite of the entitled, arrogant person Lehigh paints him to be.

Since Kennedy has been in Congress, I have seen him a number of times. He pays close attention to our district and its needs, and listens carefully to the stories of people who want his attention. I still see him as the genuine article.

There are people who go into politics because it fills an ego need, but I believe that for Kennedy, politics is a calling, a way to do his part in making the world a better place. I think Lehigh owes him an apology.

Jean K. Southard

Mansfield

In eyeing Markey, Kennedy puts his own interests ahead of electorate’s

Joseph P. Kennedy III’s consideration of a challenge to Edward Markey for his Senate seat is another example of the Kennedy clan’s incessant lust for political power. Markey has represented Massachusetts loyally and effectively, and he faces no serious Republican challenger for his seat. So, what’s the point of this challenge from Kennedy? Pure and simple, putting one’s personal ambition ahead of the interests of the Massachusetts electorate.

Berge Tatian

Stoneham