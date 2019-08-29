In today’s faded arts scene, early Springsteen might have gone nowhere

That was a sweet piece about photographer Barry Schneier and how his Bruce Springsteen photos became such a nice part of rock history (“Bruce, before the future was written,” Weekend, Aug. 23). It was, though, also a sad reminder of the decline, if not disappearance, of the type of lively, cool arts and music scene that made that moment happen.

While Cambridge has held up fairly well compared with other cities, indie music venues of the kind described in James Sullivan’s article, where potential “futures” still mostly get their start, have been fading from public view throughout North America and Europe (although Britain has been trying to do something about it), and for the usual reasons: gentrification, nonsensical development (where the word “vibrant” seems to substitute for “soulless”), and generally poor or nonexistent urban planning.