In today’s faded arts scene, early Springsteen might have gone nowhere
That was a sweet piece about photographer Barry Schneier and how his Bruce Springsteen photos became such a nice part of rock history (“Bruce, before the future was written,” Weekend, Aug. 23). It was, though, also a sad reminder of the decline, if not disappearance, of the type of lively, cool arts and music scene that made that moment happen.
While Cambridge has held up fairly well compared with other cities, indie music venues of the kind described in James Sullivan’s article, where potential “futures” still mostly get their start, have been fading from public view throughout North America and Europe (although Britain has been trying to do something about it), and for the usual reasons: gentrification, nonsensical development (where the word “vibrant” seems to substitute for “soulless”), and generally poor or nonexistent urban planning.
While “rock is dead” has become a cliche, indie rock mostly just has been driven underground or to more obscure venues, out of sight of the general public and media, and by a music industry increasingly focused on more predictable, established acts and formulaic songs.
So if the next future of rock and roll comes into the area, that artist could well be playing a word-of-mouth basement show somewhere in Allston, with nobody outside the music community the wiser.
Bernie Conneely
Somerville