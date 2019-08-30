All roads lead to . . . well, that’s the issue

The editorial suggesting better rail service to Providence (“Providence might be divine, but the trip takes too long,” Aug. 28) is right on target: The trip takes too long, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority could take small steps to make it much faster and more frequent.

The MBTA should purchase electric multiple units for the line (basically beefed-up subway cars, with faster acceleration and a higher top speed than today’s commuter rail) to reduce scheduled travel times between Boston and Providence without cutting service to stops in between.

Faster service would mean the same number of trains could make more trips every day. In the short term, the T should run hourly service to Providence during the midday and more frequent service on weekends (especially Sundays, when the earliest train from Providence to Boston doesn’t arrive until after noon).

However, characterizing level-boarding platforms as a “long-term change” misses the point. It would take focus, but the MBTA should be able to upgrade the Providence Line’s stations within a matter of years, not decades, using standardized designs to save time and money. The time to start is now.

Ari Ofsevit

Cambridge

The writer is a member of the board of TransitMatters.

For commuters west of Boston, it’s the land of missed opportunity

As I read your editorial about establishing better rail service between Providence and Boston, I wondered when the Globe, as well as Governor Baker, will turn their eyes west to the second-largest city in New England, a mere 40 miles down the Mass. Pike — to Worcester.

We relocated to Worcester County, from Pennsylvania, for its affordable homes and quaint towns, with the promise of a commuter rail to get us to work in Boston. After one month of 90- to 120-minute commutes by rail from the Grafton station, we opted to get up at 4 a.m. and drive.

My husband is still making those drives, and I’m retired. In the meantime, I haven’t even visited Boston in years because of the hassle of sitting on the Pike and the lack of express trains. What a shame. I hear it is a lovely city. So close yet so far.

Cynthia Robinov

North Grafton

Mass., Maryland governors are not great models of transit leadership

In their jointly written op-ed (“Governors tackle transportation bottlenecks,” Aug. 27), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan indicate that they understand the transportation woes of their constituents. But neither has done much about it. Baker, under a mantra of “reform, not revenue,” has implemented fare hikes amid worsening service and pursued privatization in lieu of public investment. Hogan faced a civil rights lawsuit for killing a decades-long subway expansion project that would have benefited communities of color in Baltimore, and abides by the long-refuted view that widening highways will decrease traffic.

Massachusetts and Maryland have a lot in common. Both are affluent, coastal states home to large Democratic legislative supermajorities and Republican governors. Boston and Baltimore even have the same share of their respective states’ populations. But both states also suffer from a bipartisan political aversion to raising taxes on the state’s wealthy populations and to investing in infrastructure to the degree required. Our subway cars might still be from the 1980s, but that doesn’t mean our economic policies should be.

Jonathan Cohn

Boston