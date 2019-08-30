Thursday, around 9 a.m., somewhere near North Beverly: a commuter rail rider’s lament

I am sitting on yet another broken-down train between Hamilton and North Beverly stations. I have ridden this line for 27 years from my home in Ipswich to my job in Boston. For the first 20 years, issues were surprisingly rare. I was a huge booster of the system. For the last seven years or so, the line has been unreliable. For the last two or three years, it has been a nightmare.

Editor’s note: This is an edited version of a letter the writer sent to Charlie Baker while sitting on a commuter rail train.

Not one week of the last two years has gone by without a major disruption — broken trains, signal crossing issues, major delays, weather problems (in years past, the trains ran reliably throughout the winter).

I own a business in Boston, and my employees and I rely on the MBTA to get to work. My business is a temporary-employment agency serving, primarily, the Boston professional services sector. Our clients, from Boston Consulting Group to Massachusetts General Hospital, all rely on the employees we source for them to get to work on time. When our contract employees can’t get to work, they don’t get paid. We don’t get paid. The economy grinds to a halt, along with all these broken-down trains.

As I am typing this long e-mail into my phone, there have been no updates. It’s been 25 minutes.

How can we, as a state, continue to compete in this global economy if our leadership cannot make transportation reliable? I have traveled widely in my life. I don’t exaggerate when I say that today’s MBTA is the worst system I have ever used. It’s shameful and embarrassing. But worst, it is killing the livelihood for many residents of our state.

Peter O’Connor

Ipswich