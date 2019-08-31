Getting a handle on Lyme disease

If we judge Kevin M. Esvelt’s project by his own ethical standards, we should stop it now ( “Should we use genetic engineering to prevent Lyme?” Ideas, Aug. 25). He would like to pass the immunity to Lyme disease of a genetically engineered white-footed mouse to the entire population of that mouse on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, and then study the effects. Following a so-called successful trial, this altered genome would then be passed to the entire species, whose range is several million square miles, in what would still be an experiment, but now on a huge scale and irreversible.

Advertisement

As an alternative to the genetic engineering of a wild native mammal, we have the likely prospect of a safe and effective vaccine. Lyme disease is not infectious, so vaccination would be voluntary, and the only risk would be to self-selected individuals. Esvelt’s approach would shift the risk of unintended consequences to most of the wild environment of Eastern North America.

Ethics compels Esvelt to, as he puts it, “make the smallest possible change that could solve the problem.” Clearly that would be a vaccine.

Jim Williams

Lexington

One drug interaction to watch out for in treating Lyme

As a reader who has been treated for Lyme disease, I was glad to see the Globe bring attention to this serious matter. Having studied this issue for six years, I have one easy prevention and treatment tip for the person who is bitten by a tick: The likely few-week course of doxycycline is rendered ineffective by dietary calcium. Therefore sources of calcium should be avoided while on doxycycline, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and calcium supplements.

This warning is not stressed enough with the prescription of doxycycline. In fact, a Lyme sufferer prevailed against Rite Aid in a Baltimore court case because literature provided with Rite Aid’s prescription advised her to take it with milk.

Advertisement

Ed Goodwin

Norwood

Warming world plays a huge part in this public health problem

I was pleased that the Globe dedicated its entire Ideas section to Lyme disease last week. Yet while the editorial ends with a researcher asking “how do we reduce the number of ticks and make our communities a better place for our children and their children?” (“It’s time to take Lyme disease seriously as a threat”), it never acknowledges the most obvious answer. Ticks are proliferating, mutating, and wintering on moose (which they are eating alive) and other animals. This is a result of our dangerously warming climate. All the immunizations that Big Pharma can come up with won’t stop this. Our public health problems as a result of the climate crisis include an abnormal proliferation of all vectors.

Please include the roots of problems, and their solutions. We must stop burning fossil fuels.

Judith Black

Marblehead

The deer are not the enemy here

Re “An all-natural solution to Lyme disease: Bring back the wolves” by Alan Wirzbicki: Relocating wolves would not be “free” — it would be quite expensive, and paid for by the taxpayers. And, by the way, it would break apart wolf packs, which are highly efficient groups in which each member plays an important role in the pack’s survival. We also must consider why wolves are no longer prevalent in Massachusetts: They were hunted out of existence here. Which they eventually would be again, of course.

It’s folly to think that the tick population would be affected significantly if there were no deer. Mice and other rodents are perfectly acceptable and common carriers for ticks.

Advertisement

The issue is not how to kill off the deer — it is how to effectively reduce the threat that the tick population poses.

We already have extensive deer hunting here, so let’s go after the real enemy.

Yes, I do believe we have a tick problem. But we do not have a deer problem.

Amy Kipp

Cambridge

One thing led to another, and ran its course

One morning I awoke to find that I had lost muscle control on one side of my face. I suspected Lyme disease because I had read recently of a woman whose Bell’s palsy led to a Lyme diagnosis.

After testing positive for Lyme, I was given antibiotics; the condition lasted about three weeks, with no other symptoms or “bull’s-eye” rash. Lucky.

Kathleen Drane

Plymouth