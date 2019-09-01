Climate activists don’t want to see Markey’s vital work undermined

Senator Edward Markey has a long history of hard work on climate change. Now he is the Senate’s leader for the Green New Deal, the first legislation to tackle climate disaster on the scale that is needed. If Joseph Kennedy III runs against him, all of us who care about climate disruption will need to ensure that everyone understands the consequences of undermining Markey’s vital work, and will need to demonstrate to the nation that climate leadership is a powerful electoral asset.

Rosalie Anders